A car turning into the parking lot at The Sinful Kitchen on Brighton Avenue plowed into a front deck of the restaurant after it slid off the driveway and was unable to stop, the restaurant’s manager said.

The crash happened about 7:45 a.m., moments before the popular brunch spot was to open, said manager Craig Hastings.

A maroon Honda sedan was headed inbound on Brighton Avenue and was turning right into the parking lot next to the building when the car slid out of control into the corner of an elevated deck that leads to the restaurant’s only entrance.

“The building shook, I felt it in my feet,” said Hastings, who was making hollandaise sauce at the time. Hastings went outside and found the driver standing outside the car, his eyes wide with shock, Hastings said. The car also struck a gas meter, but the gas company quickly shut off the service.

The deck supports crashed into the top of the driver windshield area. Had the deck been lower or the car been slightly taller, the driver could have been seriously injured, Hastings said.

“It could have been tragic,” he said.

Restaurant owner Dave Mallari said the restaurant will be closed for the next few days until the building’s owner hires an engineer to determine if there is any structural damage to the building.

