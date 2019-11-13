In my cooking class we made several Mexican soups. Mexican flavors are so bright and welcoming, you want to try everything! Corn is a major player in Mexican cooking. During the time of “Day of the Dead,” elaborate dishes are prepared to bring to gravesites where families offer their food to those no longer living. I can see that this tradition would help with grieving, by performing this act, the deceased stay alive in their minds and they are celebrated with food. What a wonderful tradition! Try making this VERY EASY Mexican soup, heartwarming and comforting. Bon Appetit!
Sopa De Elote (Corn Soup)
Ingredients:
1 can of whole kernel corn
1 can creamed corn
Butter
1 large size onion, chopped
1 clove garlic
3 chopped medium size tomatoes
4 cups chicken stock
½ teaspoon oregano
2 Tablespoons chopped jalapeno chiles
¼ cup heavy whipped cream
Condiments: cilantro, dried oregano, limes
Prepare:
In a large pot, heat chopped onion, butter and garlic. Add tomatoes and cook for 10 minutes.
Add chicken stock, oregano, chiles, cream corn and whole kernel corn. Simmer for 15 minutes.
Whisk cream until frothy and add to soup. Heat through. Serve with condiments.
