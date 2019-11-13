Lewiston groups receive MaineCF grants

LEWISTON — The Androscoggin County Committee of the Maine Community Foundation (MaineCF) has awarded $2,000 grants to the Somali Bantu Community Association and the Center for Wisdom’s Women to mark the 20th anniversary of the Androscoggin County Fund. The grants were announced by MaineCF President and CEO Steve Rowe at an LA Metro Chamber breakfast meeting.

Established in 1999 as a permanent charitable resource, the Androscoggin County Fund of the Maine Community Foundation has awarded 141 grants totaling more than $535,000 to support nonprofit organizations working to improve the quality of life in Androscoggin County.

To learn more about the foundation, visit www.mainecf.org.

Church needs help in knitting mittens for schools

NORWAY — The Second Congregational Church, UCC, 205 Main St., is requesting help in expanding its Mitten Mission. For more than 50 years, a small group of church members and friends knit mittens, hats and scarves for children in the Oxford Hills school district. This year, members are requesting the community’s help in expanding the long-standing tradition. New store-bought, clean gently-used and hand-knit mittens, scarves and hats of all sizes are needed and may be dropped off at the church office.

During December, the mittens will decorate the Sanctuary-Mable Brown Christmas tree. Then in early January, mittens, hats and scarves will be given to the local elementary schools, preschools, middle school and high school. For more information, call the church office at 207-743-2290.

Museum to use grant for archival processing

KINGFIELD — The Stanley Museum Inc. has announced it recently received a $10,000 grant from the Richard C. Paine Jr. Automobile Collection Charitable Trust.

The grant will be used to complete the archival processing of the unique and precious historical archival collection related to the Stanley family and their businesses, as well as preserving the administrative records of the museum itself.

The grant will also cover the acquisition of two new computers and a server, their installation, and data migration. The museum recently had a consultation and full professional evaluation of its archival collection, completed by Maine Historical Society. The Stanley Museum was established in 1981 as a nonprofit foundation for education (501.C.3).

Lewiston Senior Cribbage League results

LEWISTON — Cribbage results for the Lewiston Senior Cribbage League for the week of Nov. 7 are: First, Edith Chambers and Dick Dennis; second, Maurice Gagne and Cecilia Treworgy; third, Henry Maheux and Bob Oliver; fourth, Arthur Montana and Sherry Pettipas; and fifth, Maurice Fournier and Charlie Ware.

Auburn church in need of winter clothing donations

AUBURN — The Auburn United Methodist Church is asking for donations of clean, warm winter coats, jackets, boots, mittens, hats and blankets. The community has many needy families and homeless who depend on help. Drop off donations at the church, 439 Park Ave., or call the office at 207-782-3972 for additional information.

Fundraiser to benefit Community Center

SOUTH PARIS — The Off the Wall Sign Company is hosting a Sign Party Fundraiser from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at the Deering Memorial Community Center, 39 Main St. The event is intended to help raise funds for the community center’s winter heating bills. Cost to participate is $30 for a 12×12 inch sign (with two for $45), and $45 for a 14×24 inch sign.

A $15 deposit is required to reserve a space at the event. Anyone interested in reviewing the available designs or to leave a deposit may visit the Paris Public Library, 37 Market Square, South Paris. Information, sign designs and deposit links can also be found at the Facebook pages of the Deering Memorial Community Center or the Off the Wall Sign Co.

For more information, call the Paris Public Library at 743-6994 or email [email protected]

Extension Homemakers hold meeting

WILTON — Wilton Day Extension Homemakers met Oct. 10. Faith Jones from Dreamin Fahm gave a talk on the items that she and her husband make and sell. They have goats and make cheese, soap and lotions. They also make salves for sore muscles and have started making oils for wellness. Plans were discussed for a craft fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at St Luke’s Church in Wilton. Featured will be raffle baskets, baked goods, finger rolls and soups. Any crafters who would like to be part of the craft fair can contact Becky at 207-779-7995. There will also be a tissue drive starting in November. Anyone from Wilton can drop the boxes off at the Wilton Town Office.

Veterinary clinic in Poland

POLAND — Excelsior Grange is sponsoring a veterinary clinic from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Nov. 16, at the grange hall, 446 Harris Hill Road, Poland. Dr. Don McLean, DVM, will be giving shots for cats and dogs. Prices for the shots are: Rabies for cats and dogs, $10 each; distemper for cats and dogs, $15 each; kennel cough for dogs, $15 each; leukemia for cats, $25 each; and lyme for dogs, $25 each.

Celebration of Life Dance planned in Jay

JAY — A Celebration of Life Dance for Carol “Tutty” Judkins will be held from 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the VFW Hall. Family and friends are invited.

Women of Achievement awards brunch

LEWISTON — The YWCA, 130 East Ave., will host its biannual Women of Achievement awards brunch on Sunday, Nov. 17. The brunch will recognize four local women in the fields of leadership, social justice, service and philanthropy.

This year’s awardees include Kristen Cloudier, Klara Tammany, Azenaide Pedro and Annette Wilson.

Tickets can be purchased through www.ywcamaine.org. For more information, call 207-795-4050.

Farmington church to welcome friends

FARMINGTON — The Farmington Baptist Church, 194 Whittier Road, will celebrate Friend Day on Sunday, Nov. 17. All are invited to attend the service, which will start at 10:30 a.m. with a special message from the pastor. A “Thank You for Joining Us” meal, Thanksgiving style, will follow the service. For more information, call 207-779-0731.

‘Lock It Up’ event an effort to keep homes safe

MEXICO —The River Valley Healthy Community Coalition has announced “Lock It Up,” a community event to take place Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Mountain Valley Middle School, 58 Highland Terrace. It will be an opportunity to learn more about how important it is to lock up prescription medication, guns, marijuana and alcohol.

There will be a panel of community experts from local police departments, Med-Care, Rumford Hospital and River Valley Rising and Be Smart to provide tips and steps to take to keep home safe for children.

The first 50 people in attendance will receive a gun lock. Attendees who bring in unused or expired medication will be entered into a raffle to win a medication lock box or first aid kit from Med-Care. Light refreshments will be served.

Children’s books needed for food pantry

AUBURN — The Auburn United Methodist Church is asking for children’s book donations for the Auburn Food Pantry. The pantry distributes donated food and children’s books from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. every Thursday at 106 Pleasant St.

The Food Pantry is sponsored by five local churches and the Good Shepherd Food Bank. It is manned by local volunteers and is open to all residents. It serves more than 3,000 families a year. Books may be dropped off at the UMC at 439-Park Ave. Call 207-782-3972 for additional information.

