Spruce Mountain Elementary School has announced the October Art Students of the Month. Pictured front from left are Brayden Fletcher, Soren Splude, Baylee Brown, Emma Spencer and Gracelynn Libby. Back from left are Halynn King, Ashley Nelson, Khole Ames, Piper Whittemore and Makenzie Libby. Submitted photo

