LIVERMORE FALLS — The full first week of firearms has come to a close with 5 members of the Jay-Livermore Falls Hunting Club successful.

Congratulations go out to Gene Allen Sr. for getting a 179 pound 8 point buck, Toby Kachnovich for downing a nice 163.2 lb., 10 pt. buck, Adam Castonguay dropping a big 208 lb. 8 pt. buck, Chris Newcomb getting a 152.2 lb. 8 pt. buck, and Cole Richards bringing down a 167.4 lb. 6 pt. buck. Good luck to all who are headed out for week 2.

Big thanks to Brettun’s Variety for all their hard work and help with our club this week. It was a very busy week at the station and very much appreciated.

The weather is getting colder as seen over the weekend. Deer will be on the move so good luck and be safe.

As Larry Lord is a big part of the club, there’s not a day that goes by without him and his family being thought of. Please keep your thoughts and prayers going to Larry and his family.

Any questions please contact Jeff Newcomb at 207-212-5680.

« Previous

filed under: