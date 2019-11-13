LISBON — The Water Department is repairing a water main break Wednesday afternoon at Reid and Zamore streets.
Department officials expect to restore water sometime after 8 p.m. Wednesday. After the repairs are finished, the department plans to flush dirty water out of the lines and advises homeowners in the area to flush their own lines through outside or bathtub spigots.
