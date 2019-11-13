Springbrook

Monday, Nov. 11 Veteran’s Day Invitational results: Gross — Ron Leeman/Rita Howard 74; Net — 1. Brian Henderson/Ashley Golden 54.8 2. Ray Fletcher/Bob English 57; Pins: No. 2 — Brian Henderson 15’8″ No. 8 — Ashley Golden 5’1″ No. 13 — Dick Therrien 12’6″ No. 15 — Don Rahmlow 9’1″; Skins: Gross — Henderson/Golden No. 1, No. 6, No. 8, No. 12 and No. 14, Laroche/Carleton No. 3, Leeman/Howard No. 5, Therrien/Bubier No. 13; Net — Henderson/Golden No. 1, No. 6, No. 12 and No. 14, Laroche/Carleton No. 3, Leeman/Howard No. 5 and No. 18, Therrien/Bubier No. 13 and No. 16, Fletcher/English No. 15.

Sunday, Nov. 10 two person scramble results: Gross — 1. Ron Leeman/Ashley Golden 70 2. Ken Carver/Brian Henderson 71; Net — 1. Keith Ross/Dave Cowan 59 2. Dave Kus/Bud Murphy 60 3. Tom Tiner/Brad Pattershall 61; Pins: No. 2 — Tom Tiner 3’8″ No. 8 — Dave Cowan 13’7″ No. 13 — Brad Pattershall 12’2″ No. 15 — Brian Henderson 11’8″; Skins: Gross — Beckim/Rahmlow No. 1, Crane/Parent No. 12 and No. 18, Ross/Cowan No. 13 and No. 15, Levasseur/Burian No. 17; Net — Beckim/Rahmlow No. 1, Crane/Parent No. 12 and No. 18, Ross/Cowan No. 13 and No. 15, Levasseur/Burian No. 17.

