NORWAY – Donna G. Dunn, 81, of Norway passed away on Monday, Nov. 11 at her home with her family by her side.

She was born in Waterford on March 9, 1938 the daughter of Mahlon and Clara Pike Grover. She attended Waterford Memorial School and graduated from Norway High School in 1956. Donna married Peter Dunn on Oct. 25, 1957.

She worked at Lincoln Express in Portland before working at Casco Bank, then was an assistant vice president at Oxford Bank, retiring in 1993. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Mountain View Chapter #197 in Buckfield.

She attended all of her grandchildren’s baseball and basketball games and cheering events. She and her husband traveled to 49 of the 50 states, the Caribbean islands and Canada.

Donna is survived by her husband Peter of Norway; two daughters, Terri Grover and her companion Rick Morse of Norway and Sandi Saunders and her husband Bob of Norway; grandchildren Cara Saunders and her significant other Eric Kesseli, Corey Saunders, Kimberly McCafferty and her husband Garrett, Dan Grover and Leslie Grover; and great-grandchildren Nate, Devin, Olivia, Kaiden, Ava and Brynn.

Family and friends may attend visitation on Sunday, Nov. 17 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Oxford Hills Funeral Services, 1037 Main St., Oxford. Online condolences may be shared with her family at www.chandlerfunerals.com