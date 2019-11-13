AUBURN – Madelyn F. Curtis, 94, of Norway, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 at the Hospice House. She was born in South Paris on June 1, 1925, the daughter of Guy P. and Amy Doble Sturtevant. She graduated from South Paris High School and married Erlon Curtis. She has been a homemaker all of her life. She enjoyed sewing, camping and fishing. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Sandra McNeill and husband, Richard, Susan Gray and husband, George, Brenda Murphy and significant other, Ron Bergin and Robert Curtis and wife, Diana; 15 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband, Erlon, on August 20, 1996.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Nov. 15 at 1 p.m. at Chandler Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, 45 Main St., South Paris with interment to follow at Riverside Annex Cemetery in South Paris. Family and friends may attend visitation on Thursday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared with her family at www.chandlerfunerals.com