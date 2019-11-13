AUBURN – Pauline “Pauly” Freeman-Sparrow, 90, went to be with her heavenly father on Nov. 9, 2019, from the Sarah Frye Home in Auburn, where she was cared for and loved. With not enough to keep her busy on earth and her body failing to keep up with all she had planned, she decided to move on to a better position ‘UPSTAIRS.’ She was the only daughter to Lois (Marston) Meggett, formally of Norway and Benjamin Franklin Meggett of Mechanic Falls, Maine. Born in 1929, Pauly’s mother, Lois watched the Memorial Day parade from the window at the home of Great Big Grammie Lizzie Bell Benson. There literally was a ‘parade’ the day Pauly was born. She would later be joined by a brother, Dennis Meggett.Pauly graduated from Mechanic Falls High School, following that with one year of nurses’ training at Central Maine General, now CMMC. She lived in Sherman, Maine, and had two children with B. H. Hoyle, a son, Aubrey, and daughter, Linda. Pauly later married Everett Freeman, owner of Freeman’s Garage. They made Mechanic Falls their home until his death. She married twice more and made homes in Harpswell and Casco both in Maine, Puerta Vallarta, Mexico, and Valdosta, Ga., before returning to Maine to be with her children. Pauly worked non-stop, once holding three jobs at the same time. Many friends would attest that her dining room table was more often her desk. While in Mechanic Falls, Pauly worked for Pineland Hospital and Training Center and later, 26 years, for the State of Maine Department of Labor. Later she would become a Real Estate Broker, in both Maine and Mexico, a total of 10 years. She held the position of Past President of the Association of Governmental Accountants, and was a member of several affiliations, AFL-CIO, Maine Association of Retirees. Maine Association of Realtors, and the Retired Officers’ Wives Association in Valdosta, Ga. Pauly was a very shrewd businesswoman, flashy, feisty and opinionated. The other side of her was a devoted mother, a devout Christian, and soft heart contributing to several charities often related to animal sanctuaries and wounded veterans. She is survived by her son, Aubrey Hoyle (Carole) of Hampden, daughter, Linda Hoyle Maher (William), of Poland, a brother Dennis Meggett (Sharon) of South Carolina, several stepchildren, many, many grandchildren, great grandchildren, niece and nephew and many friends and relatives, She is preceded in death by her mother and father, husbands, and her two pugs; Angie and Suzie.Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 16, at 11 a.m., at Chandler Funeral Home, 26 W. Dwinal St., Mechanic Falls, with burial to follow at the Freeman Cemetery, Main Street, Mechanic Falls. Family and friends may attend visitation on Friday evening from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. A reception will follow at 3 Clifford St., Mechanic Falls. Online condolences may be shared with her family at www.chandlerfunerals.comIn lieu of flowers,donations may be made to the Sarah Frye Home (activity fund) or any pet rescue of their choice.