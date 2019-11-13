Charges
Lewiston
- Justin Smith, 35, of 124 Holland St., on a warrant charging failure to pay a fine, 9:10 p.m. Nov. 6 on Oak Street.
- Jose Argeta-Pena, 32, of 84 Main St., on a warrant charging failure to pay a fine, 12:57 p.m. Nov. 7 at 72 Walnut St.
- Amanda Moore, 31, of 146 Main St., on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 1:52 p.m. Nov. 7 at the police station.
- Robert Arundel, 37, of 108 Sabattus St., on a charge of criminal trespass, 4:25 p.m. Nov. 7 at that address.
Auburn
- Scott Vigue, 54, of 12 Vine St., on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 10:05 a.m. Nov. 7 at that address.
- Curtis Therriault, 30, of 110 Hampshire St., on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 9:55 a.m. Nov. 7 at that address.
- John McLean, 68, of 741 South Main St., on a warrant charging failure to pay a fine, 4:06 p.m. Nov. 7 at that address.
- Androscoggin County
- Matthew Levasseur, 34, of 103 River Common Road, Sabattus, arrested by Sabattus police on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident, 10 p.m. Nov. 6 at that address.
- Rodney Plourde, 52, of 129 Lisbon Road, Sabattus, arrested by Sabattus police on charges of driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident, 1:26 a.m. Nov. 7 on Lisbon Road.
- Paul Caron, 32, of 117 Main St., Oxford, arrested by Livermore Falls police on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 7:40 p.m. Nov. 6 at that address.
Accidents
Lewiston
- An SUV driven by Carol L. Dickinson, 54, of Greene, struck the back of a car driven by Catherine N. Carey, 69, of Leeds, while Carey was stopped in traffic at 11:05 a.m. Nov. 6 on Main Street. Dickinson’s 2011 Kia was towed. Damage to Carey’s 2011 Subaru was listed as functional.
