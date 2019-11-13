Androscoggin County

• Abram Verrill, 23, of Poland, on charges of operating under the influence of alcohol and violating conditions of release, 1:21 a.m. Nov. 9 on Range Hill Road in Poland.

• Heather Henderson, 25, of Leeds, on a charge of criminal mischief, Nov. 9 on Meadowbrook Road in Livermore Falls.

Lewiston

• Harry Farmer, 32, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for unpaid fines and fees, 10:31 p.m. Nov. 8 at 128 Pine St.

• Daniel Aldridge, 27, of Bowdoinham, on an outstanding warrant for unpaid fines and fees, 2:10 a.m. Nov. 9 at Tanglewood Drive.

• Terrill Gordon, 28, of Lewiston, on a charge of operating under the influence of drugs, 12:52 a.m. Nov. 9 on Bartlett Street.

• Michael Bristol, 21, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 11:40 a.m. Nov. 9 at 79 Ridewood Dr.

