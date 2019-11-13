Accidents

  • A car driven by Ouseiny Ousmane, 26, of Auburn, struck the back of a car driven by Dianna A. Marena, 31, of Buckfield,while Marena was slowing in traffic at 3:56 p.m. Nov. 7 on the Longley Bridge. The impact forced Marena’s car into the back of a car driven by Katherine A. Whittier, 36, of New Gloucester, which forced her car into the back of a truck driven by Raffe A. Hopping, 42, of Auburn. Ousmane’s 2015 Toyota was towed, as was Whittier’s 2013Toyota. Damage to Marena’s 2006 Chrylser and to Hopping’s 2009 Toyota was listed as minor.
  • Vehicles driven by Amanda F. Parker, 36, of Auburn, and Pauline I. Paladino, 65, of Auburn, collided at 2:17 p.m. Nov. 7 on South Main Street. Parker’s 2013 Dodge was towed. Damage to Paladino’s 2014 Dodge was listed as minor.

