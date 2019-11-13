LISBON — Regional School Unit 2 Superintendent Cheri Towle said Wednesday that Richmond French teacher Patrick Gallogly is on administrative leave following his arrest last week in Lisbon.

Lisbon Police Chief Marc Hagan said police arrested Gallogly on Nov. 5 and charged him with domestic violence assault and domestic violence terrorizing. He was taken to Androscoggin County Jail.

Court documents state he has been charged with aggravated assault, a Class B felony punishable by up to 10 years incarceration and a $20,000 fine. He is also charged with domestic violence terrorizing, a Class D misdemeanor punishable by up to 364 days incarceration and a $2,000 fine.

Gallogly is listed on the RSU 2 website as a French teacher at Richmond Middle School and High School.

“RSU 2 is aware of Patrick Gallogly’s arrest,” Towle told The Times Record. “He has been placed on administrative leave pending the open investigation. RSU 2 will continue to work with authorities during the investigation and ensure the safety and well-being of our children, faculty and community.”

Gallogly made his initial appearance in Lewiston District Court on Nov. 6 and is scheduled to appear in court again Feb. 21.

This story will be updated.

