Jan Gill is the music teacher for Pre-Kindergarten through grade 2 at Spruce Mountain Primary School. She graduated from the University of Maine at Augusta with a Bachelors of Science in Popular Music, majoring in piano. She began teaching in 2003 as an Ed Tech III at Livermore Falls Middle School. She became the music teacher at Livermore Elementary, now SMPS, in 2009. The most memorable places she has traveled to are Ireland where she played music for a fortnight and British Columbia. Jan and her husband Tom Gill share a blended family of 5 children and 13 grandchildren. They enjoy many sports such as hiking, biking and disc golf. They love playing music together.

Kim Mayle-Simoneau is an Ed Tech in the Special Education program at the elementary school. She has been in the district since 2004 when she decided to follow her son to his kindergarten class. After volunteering in his class, she realized she loved working with children and pursued a full-time position. A graduate of the University of Augusta with a degree in social services, she has two adult children: a daughter Heather and a son Wyatt. She lives in this community with her husband, her cats and dog Dixie Lee. She loves to travel and usually spends much of her summers visiting family and friends around the country. She has also been lucky enough to travel to seven countries in Europe and to Mexico, Canada and Belize. She loves history, science and reading. She also loves sightseeing and taking pictures of this beautiful world we live in. She and her husband Wayne enjoy going on motorcycle rides and snowmobiling in the winter.

Julie Imbruno is a sixth grade science teacher at Spruce Mountain Middle School. She graduated from UMF and began teaching in 1997. She has taught in Jay for the past 18 years. The most beautiful place she has visited in the United States was Jackson Hole, Wyoming. She has a pet bunny at home and a pet fish in her classroom. She enjoys physical activity and makes time almost every single day for it. Most importantly, in her spare time she enjoys spending time with her two high school-aged children.

Ken Landry teaches photography, photoshop, and video production at Spruce Mountain High School. He is in his 36th year of teaching and has taught at all levels over the years. He graduated from UMF in 1983 and then from UMO with a master’s degree. He is married to a first grade teacher, Donna Landry, and together they have raised a son (Jacob) and a daughter (Aubray). He has three grandchildren, two grandsons and a granddaughter. In his spare time, he likes to garden and kayak when not playing with his grandchildren.

