WATERVILLE — A Winslow man has been charged in connection with the theft of donation bins from city Dunkin’ Donuts meant to help the family of a woman who was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend last month, police said.

Christopher Hodges, 31, was suspected of stealing the donation bins after police obtained surveillance footage from the Dunkin’ Donuts on Main Street, where Melissa Sousa worked, and on College Avenue in Waterville, according to Deputy Chief Bill Bonney of the Waterville Police Department.

“The indications for the theft seem to just be for the money and nothing personal,” Bonney said.

The body of Melissa Sousa, 29, was found Oct. 23 in the basement of her apartment building at 32 Gold St. in Waterville after she was reported missing by friends and family the day before.

Related Donations for family of murdered Waterville woman stolen

Sousa lived in the apartment with her boyfriend, Nicholas Lovejoy, 28, and their 8-year-old twin daughters. Lovejoy was later charged with murder after Sousa’s body was discovered by authorities in the basement of the house.

After Hodges was arrested on a probation hold by his probation officer on Nov. 7, Waterville Police questioned him at the Kennebec County Correctional Facility in Augusta and later charged him with two Class E misdemeanor counts of theft on Nov. 9. A Class E theft charge involves $1,000 or less.

Bonney said he wasn’t sure the total amount of money involved in the thefts.

Hodges has a court date set for Dec. 17.

filed under: