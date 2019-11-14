To the Editor:
The Bethel Rotary Club is pleased to announce that it will once again be sponsoring its annual Christmas For Children program. Since 1987, this important community project has helped to provide important assistance during the holiday season for many needy children and families who live in the MSAD #44 area.
Anyone interested in donating to this effort is urged to send his or her contribution to:
Bethel Rotary Club Christmas For Children
PO Box 471
Bethel, ME 04217
Requests for assistance may also be mailed to the same address or dropped off at any school office in MSAD #44. Please note that assistance is provided only to families who reside in the MSAD #44 area and requests can only be accepted from the parents or legal guardians of the children.
The Rotary Club is pleased to be able to assist families with children up to and including high school age. All requests must include the name and age of each child. A telephone number, email address (if available) and mailing address should also be included.
Once again this year, Rotarians will be collecting donations at the Bethel Shop n’ Save over several weekends between now and the holidays.
On behalf of the entire Bethel Rotary Club, I would like to thank the community for the ongoing generosity and support it has shown for this program over the many years of its existence.
Best wishes for a happy and healthy holiday season!
Tim LeConey
President
Bethel Rotary Club
Bethel
