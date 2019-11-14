NORWAY — The friends and members of the Second Congregational Church, UCC, 205 Main St., Norway will sponsor a craft fair, wreath sale and Heifer Project Event between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019. Snacks, coffee, cocoa, and soup will also be for sale.
Crafters are encouraged to reserve their table(s) early by calling the church at 207-743-2290 or emailing Annie Tilsley at [email protected]. Space, in the church dining room, is limited to 30 tables. Non-profit tables are $15.00 each and all others are $20.00 each.
Beautiful fresh handmade balsam Christmas wreaths, will also be sold from 9:00 a.m. to noon, in the Second Congregational Church parking lot Norway, Maine. We encourage you to pre-order a wreath, by contacting the church office at 207-743-2290 or e-mailing: [email protected]. Or, please come early and choose your wreath while the selection is abundant.
Karen Ellis, who is sponsoring the Heifer Project Event on November 30, a mission near-and-dear to her heart, says, “There will be crafts, cookies, cake, Christmas ornaments and decorations, gift cards and shares of Heifer Project sheep for sale during Christmas Craft Fair. The Sunday school will be raising funds for a flock of sheep.”
Invalid username/password.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
The Bethel Citizen
Greenwood Legion observes Veterans Day
-
Oxford Hills
Selectmen waive most of impact fee for laundromat
-
The Bethel Citizen
Assisted living takes root in Bethel
-
The Bethel Citizen
Briefs
-
The Bethel Citizen
Ski Museum celebrates Sunday River’s 60th