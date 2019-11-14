NORWAY — The friends and members of the Second Congregational Church, UCC, 205 Main St., Norway will sponsor a craft fair, wreath sale and Heifer Project Event between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019. Snacks, coffee, cocoa, and soup will also be for sale.

[email protected] . Space, in the church dining room, is limited to 30 tables. Non-profit tables are $15.00 each and all others are $20.00 each. Crafters are encouraged to reserve their table(s) early by calling the church at 207-743-2290 or emailing Annie Tilsley at. Space, in the church dining room, is limited to 30 tables. Non-profit tables are $15.00 each and all others are $20.00 each.

Beautiful fresh handmade balsam Christmas wreaths, will also be sold from 9:00 a.m. to noon, in the Second Congregational Church parking lot Norway, Maine. We encourage you to pre-order a wreath, by contacting the church office at 207-743-2290 or e-mailing: [email protected] . Or, please come early and choose your wreath while the selection is abundant.

Karen Ellis, who is sponsoring the Heifer Project Event on November 30, a mission near-and-dear to her heart, says, “There will be crafts, cookies, cake, Christmas ornaments and decorations, gift cards and shares of Heifer Project sheep for sale during Christmas Craft Fair. The Sunday school will be raising funds for a flock of sheep.”

