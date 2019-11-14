LOVELL — A Fall Festival Book Sale will take place in the Book Cellar at the Charlotte Hobbs Memorial Library in Lovell, Maine on Friday, November 22, from noon until 5 p.m. and Saturday, November 23, 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tickets for raffle items will be sold both days, and there will be a Farmer’s Market Saturday. Baked goods and coffee will be available for people who would like to sit and talk or read their new books.

Staff will be there Friday to help children select gift books for their families for the holidays. Adults can choose books both days for winter reading and Christmas presents. Paperbacks will be on sale four, for $1.00. Hardbacks can be purchased by buying one book and getting the second book one-half off on already marked-down books. Also for sale are puzzles, games, DVDs, and audio books.

The Hobbs Library is a private library supported by the patrons and a center for many activities in Lovell and the surrounding towns. An addition and renovation of the original building was possible due to donations received from 2002 until 2009 when ground was broken for the addition. One year later, the addition was opened to the public. Downstairs next to the community room is the Book Cellar, a room full of used books where families can find discounted books for sale, which is one way the Board raises money for the many needs of the library.

Books are constantly donated to the library and left in the Book Cellar. Irene St. Germain, Linda Wurm, Julie Frum, and Ardell Foss catalogue, clean, and organize the books on the shelves. Linda says she gives her grandchildren $5.00 each when they come to town, so they can buy several books from the Book Cellar. They are excited to find just the right books for their age with money left over to walk across the street to Rosie’s Restaurant for ice cream. Charlotte Hobbs Memorial Library is located at 227 Main Street in Lovell, Maine.

