BETHEL — A few weeks ago a small group of Gould Academy students traveled to Sebago Lake to help the Portland Water District inspect their inlet pipes.

The main goal was to make sure the pipes were in good condition and that they were clean.

Sebago Lake provides drinking water for almost one-sixth of the population of Maine, according to the PWD.

One of the biggest challenges students faced was locating the pipe, which was 26 meters underwater.

“We had to find them by GPS. There are no visible buoys because they don’t want people to know exactly where the inlet intakes are,” third-year student Phil Kaften said. “That was a lot of the challenge. We spent a lot of time driving around looking for it.”

The buoys are located about 10 feet underwater. It took the group an hour and a half to find them, with the choppy water making the process more difficult.

The students eventually found the one of the two current pipes, which was in excellent condition besides having some algae built up on the screen. The original 1869 cast iron pipe was also discovered during the search.

The students were using a Trident, a tool used for underwater exploring. The Trident can serve many purposes underwater. Gould Academy purchased the Trident last spring.

The Trident provided the highest quality images of the pipe the PWD has ever obtained, according to PWD officials. Prior to this, the best quality they could get was when they sent a scuba diver down, who then came back up and drew a picture of the pipe for them.

The Trident allowed the students to get up close footage of the pipe, which showed the PWD where possible repairs and cleaning needed to be done.

“The students were able to provide a service that is generally costly to perform and doesn’t happen that often,” Water Resource Specialist Nate Whalen of the PWD said. “I was most impressed with how persistent the students were. When one strategy didn’t work as expected, they came up with new ideas to get the job done.”

Whalen accompanied the three Gould Students on the boat. Information Technology Tech Matt Murphy, who has overseen much of the students work, joined them at Sebago. Head of Buildings and Grounds Jerry Bernier has also overseen much of their work.

Kaften said improving the video quality is one of the major goals moving forward. He also said they are looking at getting more powerful lights so at the lower depths, the visibility of the pipe will be better.

“This was a test run. We were pretty new when it came to using the Trident,” third-year student Auburn Putz-Burton said.

“It’ll give people a better picture of what is really down there,”Kaften said.

“I certainly would like to work with them in the future,” Whalen said. “They have some interesting technology and I have some ideas on how their tools could be applied to lake science. It’s a good partnership.”

