 

GREENWOOD LEGION OBSERVES VETERANS DAY-Members of American Legion Jackson-Silver Post 68 held their annual ceremony in observance of Veterans Day Monday. The Mahoosuc Community Band played the Armed Forces medley as veterans from each branch of the service stood to be recognized. Speakers included Larry Merlino, a U.S. Coast Guard veteran, Post Americanism Officer James Cobb and Commander Harry Orcutt. The Legion also conducted a flag disposal ceremony by burning old flags outside the Legion Hall. Brian Dunham and Julie Schubert of the Mahoosuc Band played taps as a color guard stood at attention. On display were items in recognition of the 100th anniversary of the American Legion Auxiliary. Bethel Citizen photos by Alison Aloisio Buy this Photo

