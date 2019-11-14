(Predicted winners in bold)
RANDY WHITEHOUSE (77-21)
Oxford Hills at Thornton
Scarborough at Bonny Eagle
Kennebunk at Marshwood
Lawrence at Brunswick
York at Leavitt
MCI vs. Winslow (at Hampden)
Lisbon at Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale
Dexter at Bucksport (at Hampden)
Old Orchard Beach at Mt. Ararat
WIL KRAMLICH (79-19)
Oxford Hills at Thornton
Scarborough at Bonny Eagle
Kennebunk at Marshwood
Lawrence at Brunswick
York at Leavitt
MCI vs. Winslow (at Hampden)
Lisbon at Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale
Dexter at Bucksport (at Hampden)
Old Orchard Beach at Mt. Ararat
NATHAN FOURNIER (72-26)
Oxford Hills at Thornton
Scarborough at Bonny Eagle
Kennebunk at Marshwood
Lawrence at Brunswick
York at Leavitt
MCI vs. Winslow (at Hampden)
Lisbon at Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale
Dexter at Bucksport (at Hampden)
Old Orchard Beach at Mt. Ararat
ADAM ROBINSON (68-30)
Oxford Hills at Thornton
Scarborough at Bonny Eagle
Kennebunk at Marshwood
Lawrence at Brunswick
York at Leavitt
MCI vs. Winslow (at Hampden)
Lisbon at Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale
Dexter at Bucksport (at Hampden)
Old Orchard Beach at Mt. Ararat
TONY BLASI (71-21)
Oxford Hills at Thornton
Scarborough at Bonny Eagle
Kennebunk at Marshwood
Lawrence at Brunswick
York at Leavitt
MCI vs. Winslow (at Hampden)
Lisbon at Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale
Dexter at Bucksport (at Hampden)
Old Orchard Beach at Mt. Ararat
LEE HORTON (78-20)
Oxford Hills at Thornton
Scarborough at Bonny Eagle
Kennebunk at Marshwood
Lawrence at Brunswick
York at Leavitt
MCI vs. Winslow (at Hampden)
Lisbon at Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale
Dexter at Bucksport (at Hampden)
Old Orchard Beach at Mt. Ararat
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Opinion
Austin Bay: Hong Kong’s demands shame Xi and his propagandists
-
Dr. Roach
Kratom not a safe choice for anxiety
-
Horoscope
Aquarius: Allot yourself time to reach your personal goals
-
Dear Abby
Wedding guest list is full of questions for bride-to-be
-
Business
Why hiring a veteran is good for business