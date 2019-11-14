(Predicted winners in bold)

RANDY WHITEHOUSE (77-21)

Oxford Hills at Thornton
Scarborough at Bonny Eagle
Kennebunk at Marshwood
Lawrence at Brunswick
York at Leavitt
MCI vs. Winslow (at Hampden)
Lisbon at Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale
Dexter at Bucksport (at Hampden)
Old Orchard Beach at Mt. Ararat

WIL KRAMLICH (79-19)

Oxford Hills at Thornton
Scarborough at Bonny Eagle
Kennebunk at Marshwood
Lawrence at Brunswick
York at Leavitt
MCI vs. Winslow (at Hampden)
Lisbon at Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale
Dexter at Bucksport (at Hampden)
Old Orchard Beach at Mt. Ararat

NATHAN FOURNIER (72-26)

Oxford Hills at Thornton
Scarborough at Bonny Eagle
Kennebunk at Marshwood
Lawrence at Brunswick
York at Leavitt
MCI vs. Winslow (at Hampden)
Lisbon at Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale
Dexter at Bucksport (at Hampden)
Old Orchard Beach at Mt. Ararat

ADAM ROBINSON (68-30)

Oxford Hills at Thornton
Scarborough at Bonny Eagle
Kennebunk at Marshwood
Lawrence at Brunswick
York at Leavitt
MCI vs. Winslow (at Hampden)
Lisbon at Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale
Dexter at Bucksport (at Hampden)
Old Orchard Beach at Mt. Ararat

TONY BLASI (71-21)

Oxford Hills at Thornton
Scarborough at Bonny Eagle
Kennebunk at Marshwood
Lawrence at Brunswick
York at Leavitt
MCI vs. Winslow (at Hampden)
Lisbon at Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale
Dexter at Bucksport (at Hampden)
Old Orchard Beach at Mt. Ararat

LEE HORTON (78-20)

Oxford Hills at Thornton
Scarborough at Bonny Eagle
Kennebunk at Marshwood
Lawrence at Brunswick
York at Leavitt
MCI vs. Winslow (at Hampden)
Lisbon at Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale
Dexter at Bucksport (at Hampden)
Old Orchard Beach at Mt. Ararat

