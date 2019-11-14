Apple and Brown Rice Stuffin’

Sharon Bouchard , Norway

1 Can chicken broth

1/2 Cup apple juice, divided

1/2 Teaspoon salt, divided

1 Cup uncooked long grain brown rice

1/4 Cup rasins

1/2 Cup chopped celery

1/2 Cup chopped onion

1 Tablespoon butter or margarine

1 Cup chopped apples

1 Teaspoon poultry seasoning

1/4 Teaspoon pepper

10 to 12 Pound turkey

Pour chicken broth, 1/3 cup apple juice and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a saucepan and bring to a boil. Stir in rice and raisins and return to a boil. Reduce heat, cover and simmer 45 minutes or until rice is tender. Melt butter in a frying pan and cook celery and onions for 2 minutes. Add the apples and cook sytirring for 3 minutes. Mix the rice mixture, apples mixture, poultry seasoning, pepper, remaining apples juice and salt. Mix well. Ready to stuff the turkey.

Sour Cream Corn Bread

Sharon Bouchard , Norway

1 Cup flour

1 Cup cornmeal

1/4 Cup sugar

1/2 Teaspoon baking powder

1/2 Teaspoon baking soda

1/2 Teaspoon salt

1 Egg, slightly beaten

1 8 Ounce container of sour cream

1/3 Cup milk

1/4 Cup butter or margarine, melted

Combine flour, cornmeal, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt. In another bowl combine the egg, sour cream, milk and butter then stir into the dry ingredients mixing just until moist. Pour into a greased 8″ baking pan and bake at 400 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes or until a toothpick stuck in the center comes out clean.

Pumpkin Cheesecake

Sharon Bouchard , Norway

Crust

3/4 Cup graham cracker crumbs

1/4 Cup sugar

1/4 Teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 Teaspoon ginger

1/8 Teaspoon cloves

1/4 Cup butter or margarine, melted

Combine cracker crumbs, sugar and spiced in a bowl. Stir in butter and mix well. Press onto the bottom of an ungreased 10″ spring foam pan. Set aside for filling.

Filling

2 8 Ounce packages of cream cheese, softened

3/4 Cup sugar

2 Eggs, slightly beaten

1 Cup mashed pumpkin

1/2 Teaspoon cinnamon

1 Teaspoon vanilla

Beat cream cheese and sugar until smooth. Add eggs and beat until combined. Add pumpkin, cinnamon and vanilla and beat on low until combined. Pour into crust and sprinkle with cinnamon. Bake at 350 degree for 35 to 40 minutes orr until center is almost set. (It will continue to set after removed from oven). Cool completely before removing from pan.

Kids in the Kitchen

Chocolate Peppermint Malted Milk

Sharon Bouchard , Norway

2 Cups vanilla ice cream

2/3 Cups cold milk

2 Tablespoons malted milk powder

2 Tablespoons chocolate syrup

3 Tablespoons whipped cream

1/4 Teaspoon peppermint flavoring

Place all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth. Serve in chilled glasses with a spoonful of whipped cream on top.