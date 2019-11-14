GARDINER — Come see a live version of the famed documentary of the Band’s final concert, “The Last Waltz,” performed by some of Maine finest performers at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 29 and 30, at Johnson Hall Performing Arts Center. Doors open a half hour before the show.

The performers will include Tim Sullivan, Robbie Coffin, Bob Colwell, Justin Maxwell, Steve Vellani, Dick Hollis, Dave Wakefield, Parker Kenyon, Angelo Plato Pitteroff, Tyler Card, Pat Colwell, Katie Daggett and Josh Robbins.

Tickets are $18 for all seats in advance and $21 at the door the night of the show and are available at Johnson Hall’s Box Office from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, at 207-582-7144 or by visiting the website at www.johnsonhall.org. Johnson Hall is at 280 Water St.

« Previous

filed under: