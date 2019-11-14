FRYEBURG — The Metropolitan Opera’s Emmy and Peabody Award-winning Live in HD series presents “Akhnaten” at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center. Each year, the Met’s Live in HD series brings 10 live opera cinema transmissions to more than 2,200 theaters in more than 70 countries worldwide, including the LHE/PAC.

Director Phelim McDermott, whose productions include the hugely successful “Satyagraha” by Philip Glass, returns to the Met with a new staging of Glass’s “Akhnaten,” conducted by Karen Kamenski in her Met debut. Anthony Roth Costanzo sings the title role of the Egyptian pharaoh who attempts to inspire his people to adopt a new religion, abandoning the worship of the old gods for that of a single deity. In her Met debut, J’Nai Bridges sings the role of Nefertiti, Akhnaten’s bride, and Dísella Lárusdóttir is Queen Tye, the pharaoh’s mother. This production of “Akhnaten” was originally created by LA Opera, Improbable and English National Opera, where it premiered, winning the 2017 Olivier Award for Best New Opera Production.

Local opera enthusiast Joe De Vito will host the free Opera Lecture Series at 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, in the LHE/PAC seminar room.

Tickets are $26, adults; $23, seniors; and $18, students. Order online at www.fryeburgacademy.org/pac or call the box office at 207-935-9232. The LHE/PAC is located on the campus of Fryeburg Academy at 18 Bradley St.

