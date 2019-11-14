Agenda

Oxford County Commissioners Meeting

November 19, 2019 at 9 AM

26 Western Avenue, Paris, Maine

9 Convene Meeting

• Pledge of Allegiance

• Draft Minutes Pending Review or Signature:

o September 17

o October 3

o October 11

o October 15

o October 21

o November 7

• Adopt Agenda

9:05 Public Comment

9:30 Department Heads

10:30 Sheriff’s Report

• Monthly Updates

• Jail Updates

• Acknowledge Promotion of Corrections Officer

• Authorize Extension of Inmate Boarding Agreement

11:15 Treasurer’s Report

• Monthly Updates

• Monthly Reports

• Review Warrants

• Update on Status of Audits

12 Lunch Recess

12:30 Personnel Updates and Actions

• Discuss Wage Rate for Part-Time Dispatchers

• Executive Session to Review a Recent Exit Interview 1 M.R.S. § 405 (6) (A)

1 Executive Session to Confer with Counsel re County’s Legal Rights 1 M.R.S. § 405 (6) (E)

2 Berry Talbot Royer Report

• Review Second Round of County Budget in Preparation for Workshop at 6pm

3 Items for Discussion and Action – Considered as Time Permits Throughout Meeting

• Update from Maine County Commissioners Association

• Administrator’s Report

• Other Items as Needed

TBD Adjournment

* Budget Committee Workshop on the 2020 County Budget will Begin at 6 pm

