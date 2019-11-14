Agenda
Oxford County Commissioners Meeting
November 19, 2019 at 9 AM
26 Western Avenue, Paris, Maine
9 Convene Meeting
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Draft Minutes Pending Review or Signature:
o September 17
o October 3
o October 11
o October 15
o October 21
o November 7
• Adopt Agenda
9:05 Public Comment
9:30 Department Heads
10:30 Sheriff’s Report
• Monthly Updates
• Jail Updates
• Acknowledge Promotion of Corrections Officer
• Authorize Extension of Inmate Boarding Agreement
11:15 Treasurer’s Report
• Monthly Updates
• Monthly Reports
• Review Warrants
• Update on Status of Audits
12 Lunch Recess
12:30 Personnel Updates and Actions
• Discuss Wage Rate for Part-Time Dispatchers
• Executive Session to Review a Recent Exit Interview 1 M.R.S. § 405 (6) (A)
1 Executive Session to Confer with Counsel re County’s Legal Rights 1 M.R.S. § 405 (6) (E)
2 Berry Talbot Royer Report
• Review Second Round of County Budget in Preparation for Workshop at 6pm
3 Items for Discussion and Action – Considered as Time Permits Throughout Meeting
• Update from Maine County Commissioners Association
• Administrator’s Report
• Other Items as Needed
TBD Adjournment
* Budget Committee Workshop on the 2020 County Budget will Begin at 6 pm
