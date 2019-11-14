Peabody SANDY GEDDRY

SANDY GEDDRY

If Peabody could write a dating profile it might read something like this:

Large, handsome male is looking for someone to share his life with. Interests include taking long naps in the sun and eating.
I’m happy being a couch potato and binge watching reality shows. For fun, I like to chase my tail.
If you share my interests and can appreciate a quiet cat whose greatest pleasure is getting my head rubbed, let’s meet up for some catnip and see where it goes.
Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills is a no-kill, non-profit shelter and adoption center for cats and dogs, and the holding area for stray dogs for 12 towns in Oxford County. The shelter is located at 9 Swallow Road in Paris.

Anyone interested in adopting a pet from RPC can visit the shelter as follows: Monday and Tuesday closed; Wednesday and Thursday noon to 4 p.m.; Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.; Sunday noon to 4 p.m.

Most of the adoptable pets and the adoption application can be found online on the shelter’s website at www.responsiblepetcare.org.

Responsible Pet Care operates a thrift shop called Pawsibilities. It is located at 132 Waterford Road in Norway, and is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations of clean, usable household items are accepted during shop hours. All the money raised at Pawsibilities supports RPC. For answers to questions about adopting or fostering a pet, or to make an inquiry about a lost animal, call RPC after noon at 743-8679.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Democrat Columns
Related Stories
Latest Articles