Students from the Lewiston High School Vocal Department dance to country music Thursday night during a dress rehearsal for “Hot Country Nights” at The Green Ladle in Lewiston. The show of music, food and laughs will start at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday as a fundraiser for the department. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children 8 and younger at the door. Food will be provided by culinary arts students, choral Director Erin Morrison said. From left are Abigail Medina, Narya Gagnon, Alexis Madore, Renee Shannon and Imeley Zhang. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Students from the Lewiston High School Vocal Department dance to country music Thursday night during a dress rehearsal for "Hot Country Nights" at The Green Ladle in Lewiston. From left are Renee Shannon, Grace Turner, Tiffany Smith, Emily Fournier, Keanen Bowden, Abigail Medina and Amy Cote.
Alana Gagnon, left, and her sister Narya Gagnon share a song during the dress rehearsal for "Hot Country Nights" at The Green Ladle in Lewiston on Thursday evening.
Alexis Madore, 16, prepares to sing during a dress rehearsal for "Hot Country Nights" at The Green Ladle in Lewiston on Thursday night.