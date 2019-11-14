Charges
Lewiston
- Brooke Hall, 25, of 242 Park St., on a warrant charging failure to appear in court and failure to pay a fine, 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at 253 Park St.
Auburn
- Adam Gregory Teft, 31, of 706 Broadview Ave., on a charge of domestic assault, 8:46 p.m. Wednesday at that address.
Androscoggin County
- Debra Thomas, 53, of 92 Harlow Hill Road, Turner, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office on a probation hold, 9:04 a.m. Thursday at that address.
- Edward Livermore, 57, of 61 Souther Road, Livermore Falls, arrested by Maine State Police on a warrant charging possession of sexually explicit materials, 7:57 p.m. Wednesday at that address.
Accidents
- Steven J. Ellis, 64, of Windham, lost control of his car and drove off the road into a ditch at 4:28 p.m. Tuesday on Washington Street. His 2006 Toyota was towed.
