Charges

Lewiston

  • Brooke Hall, 25, of 242 Park St., on a warrant charging failure to appear in court and failure to pay a fine, 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at 253 Park St.

Auburn

  • Adam Gregory Teft, 31, of 706 Broadview Ave., on a charge of domestic assault, 8:46 p.m. Wednesday at that address.

Androscoggin County

  • Debra Thomas, 53, of 92 Harlow Hill Road, Turner, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office on a probation hold, 9:04 a.m. Thursday at that address.
  • Edward Livermore, 57, of 61 Souther Road, Livermore Falls, arrested by Maine State Police on a warrant charging possession of sexually explicit materials, 7:57 p.m. Wednesday at that address.

Accidents

  • Steven J. Ellis, 64, of Windham, lost control of his car and drove off the road into a ditch at 4:28 p.m. Tuesday on Washington Street. His 2006 Toyota was towed.

 

