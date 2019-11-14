LIVERMORE FALLS — Regional School Unit 73 officials are considering additional building and ground projects.

Superintendent Scott Albert told directors Thursday night that the Building and Grounds Committee met Wednesday with Siemens representative Tom Seekins to discuss the possibility of a second round of projects.

In Phase I, about $6 million in upgrades were undertaken by Siemens, one of the world’s largest producers of energy-efficient, resource-saving technologies. The work included major renovations to Spruce Mountain Elementary School in Jay and work at other district buildings to improve energy efficiencies.

Albert said the district would sign a letter of intent for a needs and financial analysis.

Maintenance Director Kenneth Vining provided a list of 17 potential Phase II projects. They ranged in cost from $6,200 to seed and loam the soccer field at Spruce Mountain Middle School in Jay to between $503,694 and $829,828 for paving at district sites.

“I realize they all won’t be done,” he said. “You can choose to cut back on some of them.”

Replacing roofs at Spruce Mountain Primary School in Livermore and the Middle School were other high-cost items.

Vining said some paving is starting to crack allowing water to get underneath.

“Some of the items suggested are for safety issues,” he said, “such as changing the pathway for dropping off students at the elementary school.”

In other business, Athletic Director Marc Keller said there is not enough interest now to form a unified basketball program at Spruce Mountain High School in Jay. He wants to explore the idea again next year.

Keller told the board that donations are pouring in for the Jake Lord Play It Safe Foundation basketball fundraiser at the high school Nov. 29.

“A lot of large items, things from the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots,” he said. “There is a Facebook auction next week. It’s going really well.

Keller also told the board he will hold public meetings beginning in December to discuss the future of the football program at the high school.

“The numbers are dwindling,” he said. “We need to explore how we’re going to address that issue.

Director Doug DiPasquale asked if he was looking to go to the eight-man format.

“We need to do something, eight-man or a cooperative team,” Keller said. “We need to sit down and talk with parents.”

He anticipated the number of players returning next year to be in the mid- to high-teens, down from the 50s a few years ago. There are possibly 10 coming from the Area Youth Sports program, he said.

