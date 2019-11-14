Nov. 8, 2019; BETHEL—The Ski Museum of Maine’s Oxford County committee is mounting an exhibit at the Museums of the Bethel Historical Society to celebrate the founding of Sunday River Ski Resort the winter of 1959/60.
The exhibit opens Friday, November 29 at 10 a.m. in the Valentine Gallery at MBHS Robinson House. The exhibit will be open free to the public thereafter Tuesday through Friday from 1-4 p.m. through December 20 and throughout the winter season by appointment (207-824-2908)
The 60th Anniversary exhibit features photos from Sunday River’s first season, trail maps, large panels outlining the ski area’s development, artifacts, and memorabilia. The exhibit has been made possible through the support of the family of Sunday River owner and manager, Les Otten, and the families of Sunday River’s founders: Avery and Mary Angevine, Howard and Ginny Cole, Paul and Jean Kailey, Addison and Emily Saunders, Mike and Connie Thurston, and Jack and Margaret Trinward.
