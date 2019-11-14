To the Editor:

Every October, a mighty band of hard working people come together to produce the Bethel Outing Club Ski Sale. This year, the BOC is happy to report that the sale was a resounding success.

The sale is a major fundraiser for the club, allowing us to meet our mission of helping people of all ages enjoy healthful outdoor activity, with a special emphasis on supporting youth cross country skiing. Every item bought or sold at the sale directly reinforces this mission, as does each hour that was generously volunteered to make it happen!

Our list of volunteers is impressive. The BOC wishes to thank the following people for their time and expertise: Aaron MacFawn, Aiden MacFawn, Alex Kerney, Alex Strugatskiy, Allie Hodgkins, Amy Call, Andy Bartleet, Anne Marie Mahar, Ann Speth, Becky Secrest, Ben Raymond, Beth Hodgdon, Bob Baribeau, Brian Denley, Bruce Pierce, Carlie Casey, Caroline Blair Smith, Catherine Chamberlin and children Kyr, Coburn, and Adelaide, Chris Barstow, Chris Hayward, Dave Bean, David Walker, Deanna Doane, Deb Morrison, Diana Petrakos, Dudley Harmer, Eileen Opie, Elke Blauss, Erica Rickards, Eric Boyle-Wight, Fred Call, Gary Inman, George Fox, Grady Kellogg, Gretchen Motts, Harriet Langley, Heather Kellogg, Henry Perks, Isaiah Osborn, Izaac Greenberg, Jeffrey Newsom, Jerry Bernier, Jim Lepich, Jim Reuter, Jonathan Goldberg, Joyce Roma, Julia Reuter, Kai Perks, Karen Wilson, Kate Goldberg, Kate Rideout, Kelly Hodgkins, Kirk Siegel, Kristen Powell, Lauren Head, Lee Smith, Lesley Rowse, Lorrie Hoeh, Lyndsey Smith and Northstar students, Marita Wiser, Mason Perks, Nanci Lepsic, Nancy Babcock, Nathaniel Blauss, Nicole Bernier, Nolan Raymond, Norm Greenberg, Rachel Hodgkins, Robin Nesbeda, Robin Zinchuk, Rob Manning, Rose Goldberg, Rosemary Wiser, Sam Erickson, Samuel Thompson, Sarah Southam, Saranne Taylor, Seth Hodgkins, Steve Foley, Thomas Hall, Todd Papianou, and Zachary Schmolka.

Special thanks to Gould Academy’s Bill White, Jerry Bernier, Tara Whiton, Joy Doughty, Julie Reiff, and Deb Costello for working with the BOC, and to Gould for the use of its field house, chairs, and tables, as well as to the Gould Maintenance staff for help with the tables.

Thanks to MSAD44 and The Bethel Inn Resort for the use of their tables, and to Charlie Reiss of Bethel Kitchen Designs for the use of his truck. Thanks to the Zinchuk and Newsom/Taylor families for storage space, and to Norway Savings Bank for allowing us to hang our ski sale banner. Thanks to Mahoosuc Mountain Rescue for essential breakdown help.

Thanks to Jonathan Goldberg and True North Adventureware for collecting used gear ahead of the sale. Thanks to Sunday River Resort and Mt. Abram Ski Resort, who added to the atmosphere by staffing information displays, and to the Fifth Grade Boston Trip Fundraisers for their energetic presence. Finally, thank you to all the vendors and shoppers!

Please mark your calendars for next year’s sale, always the last Friday and Saturday in October!

Martha Siegel

Bethel Outing Club

Bethel

