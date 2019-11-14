1. Thornton Academy (10-0)

Nice gesture by the Golden Trojans to let Old Orchard Beach practice on the Hill Stadium turf in preparation for Saturday 8-man championship at Fitzpatrick Stadium.

2. Bonny Eagle (9-1)

If the Scots can hold Scarborough to seven points for a second time this season, they will arguably have the strongest resume in the state.

3. Marshwood (9-1)

Is there a watering hole somewhere in Eliot where the locals debate which was the greater dynasty, the current Hawks who are vying for their fifth Class B state title in six years or the late 1980s teams that won classes A, B and C in a four-year span?

4. Scarborough (8-2)

The Red Storm defense continues to impress but the offense will have to carry more of the load to beat Bonny Eagle.

5. Brunswick (10-0)

Seven consecutive 40-plus-point performances for the wing-T Dragons.

6. Leavitt (10-0)

If Brunswick proves the wing-T can still be prolific, the Hornets prove you don’t need to run the wing-T to physically dominate an opponent.

7. Kennebunk (9-2)

Rams have the weapons to score with Marshwood. The question is how many chances they’ll get with the ball?

8. Lawrence (9-1)

Once again, Brunswick is the Bulldogs’ final obstacle to Fitzpatrick Stadium.

9. York (9-1)

There might not be a better quarterback duel in the state this season than the Wildcats’ Teagan Hynes vs. Leavitt’s Wyatt Hathaway on Friday night at Libby Field.

10. Winslow (9-1)

With last season’s semifinal loss to Hermon avenged, the Black Raiders turn their attention to an MCI team looking to atone for allowing 61 points at home when these teams last met Oct. 11.

