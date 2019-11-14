ELLSWORTH — The trial of one of the men accused of aggravated cruelty to animals in the death of Boston terrier-pug Franky, whose body washed up at the shorefront home of the district attorney last year is scheduled to start Thursday, Nov. 14.
Justin T. Chipman, 24, of Steuben also has been indicted on charges of aggravated criminal mischief, burglary and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and unauthorized use of property.
As of this week, no information was available on the case status of Chipman’s co-defendant Nathan Burke, 39, of Hancock.
In arrest warrant affidavits for Burke and Chipman, Winter Harbor Police Officer Eli Brown said Burke and Chipman burglarized Phil Torrey’s home on Aug. 24, 2018 and kidnapped his dog Franky, which was later found dead.
The dog’s body, which had been wrapped in plastic, floated to Hancock County District Attorney Matt Foster’s shorefront property in Hancock on Aug. 30, 2018. Brown stated in the affidavit that Franky had been shot in the throat.
Officer Brown said Burke, who was Torrey’s former sternman, and Chipman entered Torrey’s home, kidnapped Franky and took Torrey’s Hummer for a ride to a gravel pit, according to the affidavit.
