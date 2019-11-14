The Veggies are bringing your favorite classic rock hits to Mixers on Saturday, Nov. 16. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the music kicks off at 8:30 p.m. We are holding a fundraiser for Aime Wells. Please join us to celebrate the life of a loving mother, sister, daughter, wife and friend taken too early from us. We will be hosting an event at Mixers with a small buffet of food for family and friends from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. followed by a night out to help raise funds for the Wells family. We will have a band for the evening with no cover, but will have raffles and 50/50 tickets as well as a donation box for the family. Aime Wells was full of life and loved coming to hang out with Linden while he worked at the bar which made her part of our work family. We are deeply saddened by her loss but her infectious smile and laughter will be remembered by all of us. Please join us in remembering Aime and in helping her family to heal. Mixers is located at 136 Sabattus Rd, Sabattus. For more information, call (207) 375-4188.

