Students make dean’s list at Wentworth

BOSTON — The following local students have made the dean’s list at Wentworth Institute of Technology for the school’s summer 2019 semester: Samantha Lynn Herrick, Auburn; Griffin Tomas Cady, Gray; and Zackery T. Callahan, Raymond.

Litchfield student chosen Leader of Promise Scholar

AUBURN — Central Maine Community College student Kate McPherson has been selected as a 2019 Coca-Cola “Leaders of Promise Scholar” and winner of a $1,000 scholarship.

A resident of Litchfield, McPherson is a second-year student in the computer technology program. She has earned President’s Honors in three semesters and currently serves as president of the CMCC Chapter (Alpha Phi Xi) of the Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society. She is a student worker in the IT Department.

Seebeck of Fryeburg presents biomedical research

NEW LONDON, N.H. — Colby-Sawyer College students and faculty presented research findings at the 2019 New Hampshire IDeA Network of Biomedical Research Excellence annual meeting at the Mt. Washington Resort in Bretton Woods.

Morgan Seebeck ’22 of Fryeburg, who majors in biology, was one of nine Colby-Sawyer students selected to attend the conference. During the poster session, Seebeck presented “The emergent contaminant, PFOA, and its impact on the nematode Caenorhabditis elegans’ viability and growth,” the results of research on Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) conducted on campus last summer with associate professor Chery Whipple and fellow biology major Ashlynn Mayberry ’21.

Student Patrick Wheeler of Winthrop studying abroad

LORETTO, Pa. — Patrick Wheeler of Winthrop is among 16 students who, on Sept. 12, departed for Ambialet, France, for a semester of studying abroad. While residing in the small town, students will take classes in French, fine arts and religious studies. These three classes make up the core academic program in Ambialet.

During the fall semester, students travel on many day trips to near-by towns such as Albi and Toulouse. They will also take extended trips to Barcelona, Paris, and for the first time this semester, Amsterdam. In these larger cities, the students will experience different cultures by visiting museums and historical buildings. Dr. Rachel Wagner is accompanying the students abroad and offering an introductory physics class.

Kiara Fournier of Auburn active in alumni association

NEWTON, Mass. — Kiara Fournier, a sports management student from Auburn, is a member of the Lasell University Student Alumni Association, Newton, Mass. Fournier is an active member of the organization.

The SAA is composed of student leaders ranging from first-years to seniors, each of whom engage with Lasell University’s alumni community. SAA members are student leaders who seek opportunities to develop professional skills and have a passion for Lasell’s history and traditions with a commitment to lifelong engagement with the institution.

Winthrop graduate wins UNH Legacy Award

The University of New Hampshire has chosen Nora Conrad as one of its five recipients of the 2019-20 Alumni Association Legacy Scholarship. Conrad, of Winthrop, was selected for her strong leadership skills, outstanding academic record and broad extracurricular interests.

Recipients must have a parent or grandparent who is a UNH graduate. Conrad is the daughter of Eric Conrad and Barbara Walsh, who graduated from UNH with a degree in journalism and photography.

A 2019 graduate of Winthrop High School, Conrad was the class salutatorian, a member of the National Honor Society, student council vice president and played field hockey and tennis during her four years.

Currently a UNH freshman, Conrad is a double major, focusing on homeland security and computer science. She must retain a GPA of at least 3.2 to receive the annual $3,000 Legacy Scholarship during her four-year program at UNH.

Central Maine Christian Academy awards certificates

LEWISTON — Central Maine Christian Academy, 390 Main St., recently held an awards ceremony for the second quarter of the 2019-20 school year.