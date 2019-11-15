LEWISTON — The Woman’s Hospital Association Rotating Art Gallery at Central Maine Medical Center is displaying the watercolor art of Kenneth Harvey and portraits by Gloria Gilpatric

Harvey is a watercolor artist who has been exploring this medium for over 30 years. After working for a major corporation for 32 years, he took the opportunity to retire and follow his life-long dream of becoming a full-time artist. He is presently engaged in plein air painting, is one of a number of artists who participates each year in the Great Paint Out in Boothbay. This year’s event took place on Sept. 9 and involved 26 artists. His work has been shown at several L/A Art Walks. “My one great hope is that my excitement and enjoyment in producing these images comes through in my work,” he said.

A resident of Lisbon, Gilpatric was born and raised in Bangor. She specializes in portraits of people, especially well known subjects, and animals, or as she likes to say, “anything with eyes.” At age 78 she continues to find joy in her drawing. She participated in the LA Art Walk last summer.

The works on display may be purchased through the WHA Gift Shop located adjacent to the main lobby at Central Maine Medical Center. A percentage of sale proceeds benefits patients of CMMC.

