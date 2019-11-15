Historical Society

FARMINGTON — On Monday, Nov. 25, there will be a Farmington Historical Society Meeting, North Church, 118 High St. Farmington. at 6 p.m. It will be a pot luck with a short meeting to follow at 7 p.m. Program: “Thanksgiving Memories—Mom’s Recipes,” You’re invited to bring Mom’s, Grandma’s or even your own favorite Thanksgiving dish to the Pot Luck supper this month. The program will be sharing your Thanksgiving memories, recipes, photos – Past and Present. Everyone welcome – bring a friend.

NORTH JAY — Saturday, Nov 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. North Jay Grange will host a food, {lunch items} craft, Christmas items and winter clothing sale with local crafters.

For more information: 645-4211, or 645-2910 and leave a message

LIVERMORE FALLS — The George Bunten Post 10 American Legion monthly meal is Saturday, November 16, and serving starts at 4:30 p.m. Volunteers are needed to help take charge of the supper and its preparation. The income from the suppers helps keep Post 10 operating for the community. Meal costs are Adults, $7, Students under 12, $4, Children 5 and under are free.

LEWISTON — Sunday, Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Holiday Craft & Vendor Fair at Acadia Academy, 12 WestminsterSt. There will be a 50/50 drawing, a bake sale, kids craft room and multiple vendors and crafters, such as Thirty One, Scentsy, Mainely Papercrafts, Usborne Books, Hippie Pin-Up Studios, Color Street, LifeVantage and much more. Get all of your holiday shopping done at once. Contact Liz at [email protected] with questions.

NEW SHARON — Craft Fair, Nov. 23, from 9 – 2 at the New Sharon Mason Lodge on Rt. 2. Looking for a few venders, please contact Judy 778-6659. There will be a variety of things for the holidays, food, ornaments, jewelry, t-shirts, pillows, grab bags for the kids, glassware, painted items, candles and much more. Light luncheon.

JAY — ST. Rose of Lima Christmas Fair will be held November 23, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Parish Hall at 1 Church St in Jay. Chicken pot pie and fish chowder served for lunch and sold throughout the day. At the fair you’ll also find a raffle corner with approximately 75 items, a cookie walk, homemade fudge and candy booth, craft items and more. Proceeds from the fair support Parish Social Ministry which helps people in our community who are struggling and need a helping hand. Come join us.

FAYETTE — The Fayette Historical Society will have their annual Craft Fair on November 23 at the Fayette Central School from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you are interested in booking a table for the Craft Fair, please contact Elaine Wilcox at 685-3886, or email [email protected]

PHILLIPS — Christmas, crafts, and more fair on Saturday, November 23 from 9-1 at the Community House, 31 Main St., Phillips. For more information: Jeanne Conroy, 639-3000

PHILLIPS — Mark your calendars for a day of shopping with local crafters and trademark products! Sponsored by the Phillips Eighth Grade Class of 2020, this Festive Craft Fair 2019 will be open at the Phillips Elementary School on Saturday, November 30, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Among the wide variety of items on sale, shoppers will find Tupperware, Las & Lad designs, canned and knitted goods, Cathy’s Craze fun fiber arts; Sandy River Catch necklaces carvings, jewelry and fly ties; Scentsy; Sportsman’s Wife signs, knitting and fly ties; Sandy River Quilters; decorative seasonal centerpieces and swags; Managabilities; Creative Collections, Stained Glass; and many more hand-made goods and crafts. Even fortune telling. The Phillips Parent/Teacher Organization (PTO) will be on hand to offer gift wrapping for your donation. Donations will benefit several upcoming projects at the Phillips Elementary School. Light concessions – coffee, tea, snacks – will also be available for purchase as you shop. Come enjoy a day of local shopping!

FARMINGTON —Best-selling Movie showing at Farmington Baptist Church, 194 Whittier Road, Farmington – November 22, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. “I Can Only Imagine” is a 2018 American Christian drama film and is the third highest-grossing music biopic of all-time in the United States. free and open to all community members. For more information – 779-0731

FARMINGTON — A Free Traditional Thanksgiving dinner, sponsored by the Scottish Rite Masons of Augusta Valley, on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday November 28. Served at the Mt. Blue High School food court from 12 p.m.–1 p.m. everyone is welcome. A reservation must be made for meals to be delivered and take outs. We would appreciate a call from those eating the dinner at the food court also. Please call Gerry at 649-5449 or Nancy at 491-4287. Please call by Monday November 25.

FARMINGTON —Farmington Baptist Church, located at 194 Whittier Road in Farmington, is celebrating Friend Day on November 17. We consider each and every one of you our friend and would love to have you come visit us! Our Church Service starts at 10:30 a.m., with a special message from our Pastor especially for our friends. A ‘Thank you for joining us’ meal, Thanksgiving style, is immediately following the service. For more information, please feel free to call 779-0731.

WILTON — St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Wilton has opened its yearly Salvation Army coat closet, an ongoing service for the cold months, for the rest of the fall and winter. Each year, the church receives gently used dry cleaned jackets, coats, and snowsuits from the Salvation Army. The church also welcomes laundered, gently used winter coats, boots, hats, and mitten donations from the community for distribution. Those in need of warm jackets and coats may stop in anytime the church office is open. St. Luke’s is located at 59 High St. on the corner of School and High Streets in Wilton. The parking lot and office entrance are behind the church on School St. It is recommended that you call the church in advance to be sure someone is here to greet you – normally Tuesday to Friday mornings. For more information about St. Luke’s go to: www.stlukeswilton.org or call Lisa Lindsay at the church office For more information: 645-2639.

