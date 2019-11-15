BATH — The Chocolate Church Arts Center will present a stage adaptation of humorist David Sedaris’ popular “Santaland Diaries,” opening at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, in the annex of the Arts Center at 804 Washington St.

“Santaland Diaries,” which was broadcast for the first time on NPR’s Morning Edition in 1992, is the account of writer David Sedaris’ time spent working as a Christmas elf at Macy’s department store in New York. The piece hilariously describes the cynical side of the Santaland experience, including time spent dealing with overbearing parents, disgruntled Santas and children throwing temper tantrums.

The show at the Chocolate Church Arts Center will adapt the wickedly funny account into a full stage production, directed by Daniel Burson, who has directed theater shows all across Maine, including past productions of “The Santaland Diaries” at Portland Stage. Zachariah Stearn of Portland will star in a dual role as Sedaris himself and Sedaris’ elf counterpart, Crumpet. Stearn, the artistic director at Schoolhouse Arts Center in Standish, has previously taken on roles with several theatrical companies in productions from “Beauty and the Beast” to a recent role in “Singin’ in the Rain.”

Parents are suggested to review the content of the original essay, as the production may not be suitable for young children. Light refreshments will be available for purchase.

Evening performances of “Santaland Diaries” will take place at 8 p.m. Nov. 29 and 30 and Dec. 5 to 7. Matinee shows will be at 4 p.m. Sundays, Dec. 1 and 8. Tickets are $18 in advance, or $22 at the door, and are available at www.chocolatechurcharts.org or by calling 207-442-8455.

