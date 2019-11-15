‘Thankful’ Storywalk in Auburn

AUBURN — The city of Auburn, in collaboration with Walton Elementary School, announces that “Thankful” is the November theme for the Auburn Storywalk along Auburn’s Riverwalk.

During the month of November, the display cases will be featuring art and essays by Walton Elementary students about the importance of being thankful and giving back.

For more information about Auburn’s Storywalk, contact Sabrina Best, Auburn Recreation director, at [email protected] or call 207-333-6611.

Fall Festival Book Sale at Lovell library

LOVELL — A Fall Festival Book Sale will take place in the Charlotte Hobbs Memorial Library Book Cellar from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. Tickets for raffle items will be sold both days, and there will be a Farmer’s Market on Saturday.

Staff will be there Friday to help children select gift books for their families for the holidays. Adults can choose books both days for winter reading and Christmas presents. Paperbacks will be on sale four for $1. Hardbacks can be purchased by buying one book and getting the second book one-half off on already marked-down books. Also for sale are puzzles, games, DVDs and audio books.

Baked goods and coffee will be available for people who would like to sit and talk or read their new books. The library is at 227 Main St.

Sabattus American Legion Post to hold turkey raffle

SABATTUS — The Sabattus American Legion Post, 40 Island Road, will hold its annual turkey raffle at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22. The public is invited.

Church to show American Christian drama film FARMINGTON — A best-selling movie showing will take place at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Farmington Baptist Church, 194 Whittier Road. “I Can Only Imagine” is a 2018 American Christian drama film and is the third highest-grossing music biopic of all-time in the United States. It is free and open to the public. For more information, call 207-779-0731. Lisbon Parks & Rec offers wreath-making classes LISBON — It is time for the annual wreath-making classes at Beaver Park. Classes will be held at noon Sunday, Nov. 24, 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25; and 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 2 and 3. Registration is required as class size is limited. Wreaths cost $15 each. Lisbon Parks & Rec is supplying the greenery, cut fresh from the park, pine cones and other decorations. For more information and to register, call 207-353-2289.

