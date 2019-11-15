Women’s club to hear discussion on safety

LIVERMORE FALLS — GFWC/Livermore Falls Women’s Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at the Harris House. Guest speakers will be Judy Shaw, Esq., and Janice Sabin, LSW, speaking on financial and personal safety. For more information, contact Ellen at [email protected]

Neighborhood Watch meeting slated

AUBURN — A Neighborhood Watch meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at the Sixth Street Congressional Church.

Peter Kowalski to address Rotarians

AUBURN — Rotarian Peter Kowalski, John F. Murphy Homes executive director, will be the featured speaker of the Lewiston-Auburn Rotary Lunch Club from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at the Village Inn, 165 High St.

Kowalski has worked for nearly three decades with the board of directors, staff, stakeholders and the surrounding communities to build an agency with the resources and expertise to be a premium provider of services to adults and children with intellectual and developmental disabilities and autism spectrum disorder.

He is a member and past president of the Lewiston-Auburn Rotary and on the board at The Public Theatre. He lives in Turner with his wife, Gail. Together they have two grown children and one grandchild. They enjoy hiking and camping, spending time every summer in and around Maine’s Baxter State Park.

L-A Rotary meets every Thursday at the Village Inn. Lunch is available for $14. Guests and visiting Rotarians are always welcome. For more information, go to www.lewistonauburnrotary.org, www.facebook.com/lewistonmainerotary/ or contact PR/marketing chairwoman Monica Millhime, 207-713-7045, [email protected]; or club president Celeste Yakawonis, 207-713-7111.

Farmington Historical Society to meet

FARMINGTON — The Farmington Historical Society will meet Monday, Nov. 25, at the North Church, 118 High St. A potluck supper will be held at 6 p.m. followed by a short meeting. The 7 p.m. program will be on “Thanksgiving Memories — Mom’s Recipes.”

Those attending are invited to bring a favorite Thanksgiving dish to the potluck supper. The program will be be on sharing Thanksgiving memories, recipes and photos, past and present. All are invited.

