Time travel with the Farmington Historical Society as it shares the experience of Christmas through the Ages December 14th. The FHS has arranged for participants to visit five homes where costumed guides share information about five unique eras of Christmas celebrations. Period decorations, refreshments, music and costumes add a touch of era atmosphere to the festivities.

The periods are: A Moravians Glimpse, 1740s; Colonial Maine, 1800s; The Victorian Home, 1850s; A Wartime Christmas, 1940s; and Prosperity at Christmas, 1950s.

“We are so excited to be able to bring this experience to Farmington,” says organizer and FHS Trustee Tom Saviello. “We hope to give people a feel for what life was like in those times.”

The homes are all within walking distance in downtown Farmington. A walking map will be provided. Each site will be clearly marked with a lamp post and site number. Tour groups begin at the North Church and Moravian home and progress sequentially at 20-minute intervals. Each complete tour will last about two hours. The first tour begins at 10 a.m. and the final tour begins at 2:50 p.m. Street parking is available on High Street, Church Street, Broadway, at Dr. Creznic’s office lot and Origin USA.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children and must be purchased in advance to secure the time of your choice. They will be available at the Titcomb House during Chester Greenwood Day or by contacting Saviello at 645-3420, 240-5496 or [email protected] for reservations. Please write Christmas Through the Ages in the subject line. Tickets will be mailed or available for pick up at The Mercantile once payment (cash or check) has been received. Make checks payable to:

Farmington Historical Society

PO Box 575

Farmington ME 04938

