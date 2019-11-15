Danielle M. Larochelle, 31, Kingfield, manslaughter, operating under the influence (alcohol) causing death on June 8, 2018, dismissed.

Adam B. Carrick, 37, Houlton, unlawful sexual contact on Jan. 1, 2017, unlawful sexual contact on Oct. 30, 2017, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, sentenced 364 days, all but 88 days suspended, probation one year.

Raymond B. Jones, 63, Norridgewock, operating after habitual offender revocation on July 14, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced 30 days.

Victor Brown, 52, Chesterville, operating under the influence (drugs or combination)-no test, driving to endanger on Aug. 30, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $575, sentenced 30 days.

Dakota L. Cochran, 24, Wilton, terrorizing, violating condition of release on Sept. 14, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced 90 days all suspended administrative release sentenced to eight months, second charge found guilty, sentenced to 90 days, all suspended, administrative release sentenced to eight months.

Craig W. Bunnell, 49, Avon, violating condition of release, harassment by telephone on Sept. 21, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced 90 days with all suspended, probation two years, second charge dismissed.

Christopher L. Greenleaf, 33, Wilton, operating after habitual offender revocation, prior, found guilty, fined $1,000, sentenced to nine months and one day.

Ryan Philbrick, 28, Bryant Pont, violating condition or release, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior on Sept. 4, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $250, second charge dismissed.

Robert J. Mailloux, 41, Jay, domestic violence assault on Oct. 16, 2018, found guilty, sentenced 21 days.

Cole S. Yates, 24, East Wilton, operating under the influence (alcohol) no test, prior, operating vehicle without license-conditions/restrictions, failure to notify of motor vehicle accident, operating under the influence (alcohol) on Oct. 19, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge dismissed, third charge dismissed, fourth charge found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Danielle J. Luker, 31, Farmington, violating condition of release on Oct. 3, 2018, found guilty, sentenced seven days.

Dakota Lagasse, 26, Jay, operating under the influence (alcohol), operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 miles per hour over speed limit on Nov. 4, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $500, sentenced 48 hours, license suspended 150 days, second charge dismissed, third charge dismissed.

Joel Farina, 28, Turner, theft by deception, priors on Oct. 4, 2017, found guilty, sentenced four years all but 12 months suspended, probation two years, restitution $3850.

Garrett Toothaker, 32, Kingfield, criminal mischief on Sept. 7, 2018, found guilty, fined $200, suspended $100.

Richard Hunt, 24, Auburn, gross sexual assault on Nov. 22, 2018, unlawful sexual contact, violating condition of release on Nov. 24, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, sentenced to five years with all but two years suspended, probation three years, third charge dismissed.

Mary Jane Constantine, 37, Chesterville, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Sept. 12, 2018, found guilty, fined $400.

Richard K. Williams, 62, Gardiner, driving to endanger on Nov. 24, 2018, found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Juli A. Howard, 46, Farmington, hunting deer after having killed one on Nov. 19, 2018, possession of antlerless deer on Nov. 3, 2018, possession unregistered deer, violating condition of release on Nov. 20, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $200, third charge found guilty and fined $100, fourth charge dismissed.

James R. Mercier, 66, Truth or Consequences, N.M., operating under the influence (alcohol)-no test on Dec. 2, 2018, operating under the influence (alcohol) on Dec. 2, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $600, license suspended 150 days.

Matthew L. Grover, 29, Jay, domestic violence assault, priors on Dec. 9, 2018, dismissed.

Robert Stottlemeyer, 56, Farmington, operating under the influence (drugs or combination) on Dec. 9, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced 48 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Jerald C. Fish, 43, Peru, possession of wild turkey taken in violation of rule on Oct. 2, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Ryan J. Elliott, 21, Strong, operating under the influence (alcohol), operating vehicle without license- conditions/restrictions on Dec. 9, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $500, sentenced 48 hours, license suspended 150 days, second charge dismissed.

Robert Stottlemeyer, 56, Farmington, operating under the influence (drugs or combination) on Dec. 7, 2018, dismissed.

Joshua Norton, 40, West Farmington, two charges domestic violence reckless conduct, two charges reckless conduct, domestic violence stalking, priors, aggravated criminal mischief, violating protection from abuse order, failure to stop for an officer, driving to endanger on Dec. 16, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced eight years with all but four years suspended, probation three years, second charge found guilty sentenced to eight years with all but four years suspended, probation three years, third charge sentenced to three years, all suspended, probation two years, fourth charge found guilty sentenced to three years, all suspended, probation two years, fifth charge dismissed, sixth charge found guilty sentenced to three years, all suspended, probation two years, seventh charge dismissed, eighth charge found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Austin N. Clark, 27, Jay, operating under the influence (drugs or combination) on Nov. 7, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced 15 days, license suspended 150 days.

Kyle Goehringer, 32, Hermon, eluding an officer on Dec. 16, 2018, found guilty, sentenced two years with all suspended but 194 days, probation two years.

Monica Morgan, 38, Jay, operating while license suspended or revoked, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate on Oct. 7, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $100.

Austin N. Clark, 27, Jay, failure to stop, provide information on Nov. 7, 2018, found guilty, sentenced 30 days.

Jerome A. Flagg Jr., 51, Chesterville, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Nov. 18, 2018, dismissed.

Michelle Riordan, 46, Dixfield, attaching false plates on Nov. 15, 2016, found guilty, fined $200.

Patricia A. Pond Schmitt, 73, Monmouth, operating under the influence (alcohol)-no test, operating under the influence on Dec. 21, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Juli A. Howard, 46, Farmington, domestic violence assault, violating condition of release on Jan. 1, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, sentenced 24 hours.

Randall S. Horr, 59, Rumford, operating without license-conditions/restrictions on Dec. 30, 2018, found guilty, sentenced five months.

Courtney Webster, 26, Jay, operating under the influence (alcohol), driving to endanger on Jan. 1, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Ivory A. Wheeler, 40, New Sharon, operating under the influence (alcohol) on Dec. 31, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days, sentenced 96 hours.

Rory H. Walker, 37, Wilton, domestic violence assault on Jan. 2, dismissed.

Cathleen L. Poulin, 58, Belgrade, operating under the influence (drugs or combination) on Nov. 14, 2018, dismissed.

Tyler D. Hamlin, 24, Salem Township, operating under the influence (alcohol)-one prior on Jan. 5, found guilty, fined $700, sentenced 12 days, license suspended three years.

Elizabeth A. Ross, 38, Wilton, illegal possession of firearm, violating condition of release on Jan. 10, charges dismissed.

Adam D. Brunelle, 36, Monmouth, aggravated assault, impersonating a public servant, criminal mischief, assault on Jan. 12, first charge dismissed, second charge dismissed, third charge dismissed, fourth charge found guilty, fined $300, sentenced nine months.

Thomas E. Watson, 35, Lewiston, domestic violence assault on Jan. 14, dismissed.

Alexander L. Hickey, 22, Farmington, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 miles over speed limit on Dec. 19, 2018, found guilty, fined $500.

Chase G. Rerrick, 22, Carrabassett Valley, criminal trespass on Nov. 25, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Gene Allen Jr., 57, Jay, two charges operating under the influence (alcohol) on Jan. 19, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Jacob S. Violette, 23, Norridgewock, operating under the influence (alcohol), driving to endanger on Jan. 20, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Austin Melbourne, 21, Livermore, attaching false plates on Dec. 5, 2018, found guilty, fined $150.

Robert Hunter Jr., 50, Windham, unlawful possession of fentanyl powder, violating condition of release on July 1, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $400, sentenced to six months, restitution $120, second charge dismissed.

Denise Grant, 40, Sioux Falls, S. D., two charges aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs on Jan. 24, unlawful possession of heroin, first charge dismissed, second charge dismissed, third charge found guilty, fined $400, suspended $400, sentenced 80 days.

Benjamin R. Steinhilper, 22, Higganum, Conn., operating vehicle without license on Jan. 23, dismissed.

John C. McCarter, 31, Anson, driving to endanger, indecent conduct, violating condition of release on Jan. 23, first charge dismissed, second charge dismissed, third charge found guilty, sentenced 72 hours.

Megan E. McKeen, 20, Jay, operating while license suspended or revoked-operating under the influence, violating condition of release on Nov. 30, first charge found guilty, fined $600, sentenced to seven days, license suspended one year, second charge dismissed.

Joshua L. Hiscock, 36, Jay, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, operating while license suspended or revoked on Nov. 27, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $250, sentenced to seven days.

Philip W. Caldwell, 35, Jay, failure to notify of motor vehicle accident on Dec. 7, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 30 days.

Kim F. Fish, 60, Kingfield, assault on an officer, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, terrorizing, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, sentence to 180 days, all suspended, probation one year, third charge dismissed.

Ruddy Grant, 25, Lewiston, hunting without valid license on Nov. 24, 2018, found guilty, sentenced 24 hours.

Michelle R. Knight, 34, Jay, attaching false plates on Dec. 23, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Kevin C. Matthews, 61, Coplin Plantation, assault on Dec. 27, 2018, found guilty, fined $350.

Kevin Thomas, 36, Naples, Fla., operating under the influence (alcohol), operating vehicle without license, operating under the influence (alcohol) on Dec. 17, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge dismissed, third charge found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Nicholas Scheibel, 33, Carrabassett Valley, operating under the influence (alcohol)-no test, driving to endanger on Dec. 13, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Brian Sweeney, 38, Wilton, failure to register vehicle on Dec. 6, 2018, dismissed.

Brandon A. Whitney, 25, Rangeley, fraudulently obtaining license or permit, unlawful possession of wild animal or bird on Oct. 19, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $250, second charge found guilty fined $100.

Thomas B. Farnham, 23, Baring Plantation, operating under the influence (alcohol) one prior on Dec. 25, 2018, found guilty, fined $1,000, sentenced to 30 days, license suspended three years.

Philip S. Howe, 45, New Sharon, domestic violence terrorizing, priors, illegal possession of firearm on Jan. 29, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, sentenced to two years with all but nine months suspended, probation two years.

Joshua M. Adams, 44, West Greenwich, R.I., operating under the influence (alcohol), driving to endanger on Jan. 27, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $1,000, license suspended 30 days.

Christian J. Parlin, 24, Livermore, violating condition of release on Jan. 31, dismissed.

John Whelpley, 35, Farmington, operating under the influence (alcohol) no test, operating under the influence (alcohol) on Feb. 3, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

John Pillsbury, 55, Phillips, aggravated criminal mischief, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, criminal mischief on Feb. 3, first charge dismissed, second charge dismissed, third charge found guilty.

Jessica L. Lane, 32, Jay, assault on Feb. 2, found guilty, fined $300.

Garret R. Laplant, 32, Farmington, operating under the influence (alcohol) one prior, on Feb. 1, found guilty, fined $7,010, sentenced to seven days, license suspended three years, registration suspended.

Christopher L. Greenleaf, 33, Wilton, domestic violence terrorizing on Feb. 4, found guilty, sentenced three years all but 16 months suspended, probation two years.

Michael Cole, 21, Mexico, burglary, two charges theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on June 17, 2017, first charge dismissed, second charge dismissed, third charge found guilty, fined $250.

Jesse O. Bourgault, 30, New Vineyard, operating under the influence (alcohol) on Oct. 1, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced 96 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Tasha M. Sampson, 34, Livermore Falls, operating under the influence (alcohol), operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, driving to endanger on Dec. 8, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge dismissed, third charge found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Tonia M. Ward, 46, Wilton, disorderly conduct, loud noise at a private place on Dec. 31, 2018, found guilty, fined $150.

Kenneth P. Locket, 61, Rangeley, operating under the influence (alcohol) on Feb. 10, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Jackson P. Shoults, 25, New Portland, operating under the influence (alcohol) on Feb. 10, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Jordyn C. Whiting, 26, Stratton, operating under the influence (alcohol), operating without a license on Feb. 9, first charge found guilty, fined $500, sentenced 96 hours, license suspended 150 days, second charge dismissed.

Jamie A. Phelps, 43, Phillips, operating under the influence (alcohol) no test, operating under the influence (alcohol) on Feb. 9, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $600, license suspended 150 days.

John C. McCarter, 31, Phillips, violating condition of release on Feb. 8, dismissed.

Donna S. Carlton, 64, Farmington, operating under the influence (alcohol), driving to endanger on Feb. 16, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Monica Morgan, 38, Jay, violating condition of release Feb. 19, dismissed.

Eli J. Davis, 24, Farmington, operating under the influence (alcohol), driving to endanger on Feb. 17, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

