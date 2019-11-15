FARMINGTON — Franklin Community Health Network names leader of Colorado hospital as its new president. Trampas D. Hutches, MHA, was named president of FCHN, succeeding Timothy A. Churchill, who is retiring at the end of the year. Hutches is currently serving as the president and chief executive officer of Melissa Memorial Hospital in Holyoke, Colorado. He rose through the ranks of hospital management over a 20-year career has been named the next president of Franklin Community Health Network.

“In Trampas, we get a leader who understands the challenges of delivering health care in a rural setting and someone who has been on the front lines of health care and knows the kind of dedication it takes day in and day out to deliver great care to patients,” said Richard Petersen, president of MaineHealth, the Portland-based parent of FCHN.

Clint Boothby, chair of the FCHN Board, said Hutches demonstrated a clear understanding of what it takes for a rural health organization to succeed and willingness to enact positive change.

“We were very impressed by, not only his knowledge of health care management, but his insight into how rural hospitals must adapt to the current environment,” Boothby said.

Hutches began his career in Colorado 20 years ago as a cardiac catheterization technologist, later working as an anesthesia tech before becoming the supervisor of the radiology department at a hospital in Nebraska. In 2013 he became the chief operations/information officer at Middle Park Medical Center/Centura Health, serving four communities west of Boulder. In 2016 he was named president and chief executive officer of Melissa Memorial Hospital in Holyoke, CO.

“I have always had a passion for providing excellent care to patients in rural settings, and I know that to succeed in today’s challenging environment, we have to be entrepreneurial but also smart about managing our resources,” said Hutches. “Franklin Community Health Network has a strong reputation for delivering great care, and MaineHealth is well positioned to assure that will remain the case for many years to come. I’m looking forward to working with the community and the team at FCHN to build on this great foundation.”

Hutches will begin his duties at FCHN at the start of the calendar year, when Churchill is also slated to retire. Churchill is the longtime president of another MaineHealth organization, Western Maine Health/Stephens Memorial Hospital of Norway. He was named the permanent leader of FCHN in 2017 in addition to his responsibilities in Norway. With the hiring of Hutches, FCHN will return to having a president overseeing just the operations there.

“We are grateful to Tim for his work on behalf of FCHN. The entire organization benefited from his experience and ability to inspire teams in a hospital setting,” said Boothby. “Now we look forward to building on his good work with a new president who is an excellent fit for our organization going forward.”

