Monday, Nov. 25. Farmington Historical Society Meeting, North Church, 118 High St. Farmington. 6 p.m. Pot luck. Short meeting to follow. 7 p.m. Program: “Thanksgiving Memories—Mom’s Recipes,” You’re invited to bring Mom’s, Grandma’s or even your own favorite Thanksgiving dish to the Pot Luck supper this month. The program will be sharing your Thanksgiving memories, recipes, photos — Past and Present. Everyone welcome—bring a friend.
