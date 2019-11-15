LEWISTON — The Oasis of Music presents the return of fiddler Owen Kennedy of Winthrop from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20. The program will include Maritime and Celtic fiddle music, all played with expertise and youthful energy.

Owen Kennedy is a 14-year-old violinist and fiddler who studies with Betsy Kobayashi and Ellen Gawler. He fiddles with several groups, including Pineland Fiddlers, the Maine Folque Co-op, as well as a duo with Auburn fiddler Josh White, and he plays classical music with the Pineland Suzuki School, Snow Pond Youth Symphony and the Mozart Mentors Orchestra.

Kennedy has been on stage at Hannaford Hall with Steve Muise and other young traditional musicians for the Maine Acoustic Festival, the Bates College Olin Art Center with Lisa Ornstein and Le Bruit Court dans la Ville, the American Folk Festival with the Maine Folque Co-op and at the Maine Highland Games with Pineland Fiddlers. Other venues he has played include Sawyer Memorial, the Boothbay Harbor Fest, the Gardiner River Fest, the Winthrop Sidewalk Art Festival, the Victorian Fair in Portland and the Gardiner Artwalk. One of his favorite recent performances was an impromptu invite to get on stage with Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy at The Strand in Rockland.

Most recently, Kennedy has returned from the Shetland Isles, where he performed widely with the Pineland Fiddler. Kennedy is a powerful young fiddler with an engaging style & stage presence beyond his years.

Admission is free, with donations accepted. Oasis is held at Trinity Church, 247 Bates St. For more information, call 207-344-3106.

