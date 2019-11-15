Paul Pelletier of Auburn cuts venison at Sabattus Deer Processing in Sabattus on Friday. Pelletier is one of four meat cutters trying to catch up during an “extremely busy” couple of weeks, shop co-owner Nancy Provost said. “We had 114 deer on opening day and it has not slowed down since,” said Steve Pelletier, back left. “Everything we are cutting this year is a big deer,” he said. Five hundred deer have come through the processor’s door since opening day Nov. 2. Sixty-six moose came through during moose season. “It’s been a crazy year,” Pelletier said. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Venison chops are vacuum-sealed for a customer at Sabattus Deer Processing in Sabattus. “We have been getting a lot of bucks,” shop co-owner Nancy Provost said. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
