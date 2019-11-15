Charges

Lewiston

  • Tammy Morris, 48, of 42 Davis St., on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 2:58 p.m. Thursday at the Middle Street parking garage.
  • Casey Quinn, 31, of 231 Main St., Oxford, on charges of driving while intoxicated, endangering the welfare of a child, refusing to submit to arrest and refusing to sign a summons, 2:08 a.m. Friday at his home in Oxford.

Auburn

  • Jeremy St. Hilaire, 35, of 6 Meadow Lane, Sabattus, on a charge of burglary, 5 p.m. Thursday at 48 Sanborn Road, Sabattus.
  • Christina Yeaton, 34, of 245 Old Bath Road, Wiscasset, on a charge of theft, 4:24 p.m. Friday at T.J. Maxx.

Androscoggin County

  • K’lyb Herrick, 25, of 38 Hickson Drive, Turner, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 2:06 p.m. Friday on Auburn Road, Turner.
  • Christopher Cureton, 37, of 15 Dixon Road, Wales, arrested by Maine State Police on a charge of aggravated drug trafficking and on a probation hold, 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at that address.
  • Rama Simpson, 23, of 16 Upland Road, Lisbon, arrested by Maine State Police on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 11 p.m. Thursday on Walnut Street, Lewiston.
  • Michael Hall, 30, of 12 High St., Livermore Falls, arrested by Livermore Falls police on a charge of domestic assault, 12:06 a.m. Friday at that address.

Accidents

Auburn

  • A pickup truck driven by Lewis H. Staples, 72, of Oxford, struck a pole at 7:46 a.m. Wednesday at Walmart. His 2016 GMC was towed.

