Ms. Orestis presenting the award to Ella Schaffer for Middle School Student of the Month for October while Mrs. George and Mrs. Simonds look on.
Every month Rangeley Lakes Regional School teachers select a student who exhibit role model behavior for other students in the school. On November 1st, students from K-5, middle and high school were awarded with student of the month certificates. Parents and community members are invited to attend the ceremony. This month’s recipients are invited to the Furbish House for lunch with members of the Rotary Club. The next assembly for student of the month will be Monday, December 9th at 1:30.
