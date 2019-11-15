PARIS — The Maine Veterans’ Homes in South Paris has named Alphonse Dubois as Veteran of the Month for October.

The 92-year-old is one of seven children born to to Alida and Willie Dubois in Berlin, N.H. His family moved to Paris when he was 13.

Dubois was drafted April 30, 1945, and served with Anti-Tank Company K, 326th Glider Infantry, as a rifleman until his honorable discharge. He was trained to go in advance of troops as a rifleman and ammo bearer to clear land and meet the brunt of attack, experiencing hand-to-hand fighting in addition to a variety of arms. He served as a paratrooper in Frankfurt, Germany, until he was honorably discharged on Nov. 30, 1946. He received the Army of Occupation Medal and a lapel button for his service.

Following his time in the service, he was employed as a long-distance tractor-trailer driver.

He was married to Janice Carol for 43 years until her passing. He later married Pauline Ouellette, who died 16 years later. He has seven children, 12 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

At the age of 92, he still loves to drive or run a bucket loader at his camp. He also loves to make picnic tables.

At the Veterans’ Home he enjoys playing cards, listening to music, woodworking, going to the shooting range and on trips with fellow residents.

